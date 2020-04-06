Where To Find Betty’s Cats In Final Fantasy 7 Remake

It takes a few chapters, but eventually you’ll leave the corridors and tight spaces of Final Fantasy 7 Remake's mako reactors for the charm and whimsy of the Sector 7 slums. It’s there that you’ll get your first side quests, and naturally you’ll end up doing them all because it’s fun to see these areas fleshed out for the first time.

But some quests can be a pain in the arse. Like Betty’s cats.

Betty is a small kid living in the slums, and she asks you to find her friends. It's one of the first side quests you'll come across in the game, and chances are you'll end up doing it, largely because its your first chance to explore the Sector 7 slums properly.

Also, Tifa asked really nicely, and you need to get a better reputation.

They’re three stray cats hanging around the area, and all you need to do is go and find them. It's not an escort mission, thankfully. But Final Fantasy 7 Remake also doesn't give you any quest markers on your minimap for this mission until you're basically on top of the cat.

The only clues you're given are from Betty herself, who says the three cats are hanging out "on the road to the station", near the Beginner's hut, and one around the front of Seventh Heaven, the pub run by Tifa.

Oh and an extra bonus: Betty doesn't give you the clues straight away when the quest is assigned. You have to talk to her a second time,

The cat outside Seventh Heaven is the easiest to find, partially because it's standing right next to the Seventh Heaven door. You'll be interrupted slightly when you go to approach it, as there'll be a crowd making a fuss, but you can walk up to the cat straight after.

The second cat can be tricky to find, as Betty's instructions indicate that the cat is hanging out "on the road to the station". That's technically true, but it's actually right next to the hotel where Tifa and Cloud went to sleep. Instead of taking the ramp to the right to go up to the hotel, take the path to the left, and you'll see a small tunnel covered by corrugated iron. Inside there you'll see a string of cats hanging around, including one of Betty's white friends.

The cats are actually hanging out there all the time, but you can't send the little feline back until Betty's given you the quest. When the quest is active, an NPC will be standing out the front with a quest marker. That marker won't come up on your minimap, however.

The third cat is hanging out in the laneway in front of the Beginner's Hall. You'll find the hall by running around the central area of the slums where all the shops are located. The cat's impossible to miss, as it'll be standing almost bang in the middle of a T-intersection.

You can find the cats in any order, and once you've found the last one, Cloud will crack the shits and you'll be able to teleport straight back to Betty. You'll get a nice little moment at the end, and Betty will give you a Maiden's Kiss and full restoration for your HP and MP, which is kind of superfluous given that you weren't in any fights to begin with. Still, it's fun to explore Sector 7 a little more. Everyone's been waiting long enough, after all.