Final Fantasy VII Remake: The Kotaku Review

The Best Couch Co-Op Games When You're Stuck At Home With People

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Is Like Stepping Back In Time

How To Wear Sickness Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses

Screenshot: C CHANNEL

If you wear glasses like I sometimes do, you’d know that sickness masks fog them up right quick. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has tips on how to avoid that.

The non-fog fix is easy. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, there are two ways to prevent fogging up: One is to simply fold the top fourth of the mask before wearing it. The second way, if you don’t want to sacrifice mask size, is to put a tissue at the top of the mask over the bridge of your nose. 

Image: Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department

Both are supposed to keep your glasses fogged-up free! The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department issued these tips back in late December for cold and allergy prevention.

The first 26-seconds of the clip below have an easy walkthrough:

Whether it’s trying to avoid a seasonal cold, dealing with pollen allergies or trying to protect oneself from the latest pandemic, you’ll probably be wearing a sickness mask at one point or another—especially right now in Asia. 

Comments

  • blakeavon @blakeavon

    How about not wearing them. Problem. Solution. Like every single group of medical experts suggests. Not only for their lack of effectiveness in this case, but keep the stocks for the medical staff who need them for way many more reasons, a lot of which are nothing to do with the virus.

    2
  • AngoraFish @angorafish

    The term 'sickness masks' seems like an odd term that google translate spat out from the original Japanese.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au devolver-digital observation survey win

You Could Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher By Telling Us How You're Coping With COVID-19

The novel coronavirus epidemic has changed the way we work and play. Many of us are working from home now or taking addition measures to protect ourselves from infection. The 'new normal' is frightening, but know that you're not alone. We want to know how you're doing — what changes you've made, and how you're coping.
dd dungeons-dragons tabletop wizards-of-the-coast

How To Redeem D&D's Worst Alignment, Which Is Obviously Lawful Good

Enter the tavern. Bite the plot hook. Go on your righteous journey. Kill the monsters. Fight the boss. Free the town. Rinse, repeat, and rejoice in those experience points. There you have it: the life of a lawful good Dungeons & Dragons character.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles