The Last Of Us 2's Biggest Plot Points Have Leaked Online

If you were really looking forward to Ellie's upcoming adventure in Last of Us Part 2, huge PSA: you'll want to set up spoiler filters now.

Videos leaked online early Monday morning featuring a string of cutscenes, the game's main menu and fresh gameplay. Part of the cut scenes are very, very spoilery, and while Sony are doing their best to pull down footage quickly, much of it is being reuploaded in various forms across Twitter, YouTube, Streamable and other short-form platforms.

Some of the footage includes a horse-riding scene between Ellie and Dina, who we first saw together in the game's original reveal, which shows off a lengthy chunk of the game's menu and a grassy environment. There's a lengthy cutscene between Joel and Ellie, another gameplay video with content that I won't reference here because of how big a spoiler it is, and another cutscene that ... well, it completely ruins the story.

Three Hours With The Last Of Us Part 2 I emerged from my three-hour The Last of Us Part II demo session tense and anxious, a coiled fire hose of pent-up adrenaline. I’d just piloted a now-19-year-old Ellie through peril after peril, amassing a grisly body count along the way. Few of those kills were clean. Many were desperate knife flurries, death by a thousand sinew-snapping stabs and cuts. Human enemies mourned their fallen comrades, bellowing their names at me with bestial fury while charging to the same pointy end. And yet, after I finished the demo, I walked into a nearby bathroom, stared into a mirror, and asked myself “Did it work? Do I care?” Read more

The current suspicion is that a disgruntled tester or employee is leaking the footage, since some of what is being posted online - which miserably, I've watched to confirm - contains developer messages or prompts. Text at the bottom of the videos notes that the footage was taken from builds of the game in late February and throughout March, depending on the cutscene.

Naughty Dog and Sony will undoubtedly be furious about this, and rightly so. In terms of leaks, this might not be as bad asset-wise as Half-Life 2's source code, but if you were keen on the story, the biggest plot points are just floating around online. Take it from me: set some block filters up now, and for god's sake don't click on any spoiler threads. You won't be glad you did.