McFarlane Toys Is Remastering The Original Spawn Action Figure

Yesterday I wrote about my favourite new Spawn action figure. Shortly after that post went live, McFarlane Toys launched a Kickstarter for a remastered version of the original Spawn action figure from 1995, with double the articulation and a remastered version of the pack-in comic book. In comparison, the figure I wrote about yesterday is garbage now.

Created by the newly-founded McFarlane Toys in 1995, three years after the debut of the hit comic book, the original Spawn action figure launched a new age of highly-detailed, adult-aimed collectible toys. It was amazing to walk into a KB Toys 25 years ago and see McFarlane’s edgy, hellish creations hanging on the pegs alongside cartoony kid fare.

The original figure is still pretty cool. (Photo: McFarlane Toys)

The new version is basically that same thing, only with 25 years of action figure design and development applied. It’s a bit taller than the original at seven inches. Instead of a plastic shell, it comes in a fancy slipcase. The cape is complex and foldable, with sharp angles and shading, which McFarlane Toys has gotten much better at over the decades. Todd McFarlane himself is doing a new cover for the pack-in comic. You can tell it’s a new version of the original because it lacks the random massive right boot of modern Spawn toys.

Nice package, Spawn. (Photo: McFarlane Toys)

The Kickstarter for this gorgeous new Al Simmons doll went live yesterday, asking for $US100,000 ($160,590). It’s nearing $US800,000 ($1,284,718) today, so people are definitely still keen on Spawn action figures. A $US40 ($64) pledge secures the basic figure, with pricier tiers featuring a three-pack of figures with additional heads and an option for a McFarlane autograph.

So much Spawn. (Graphic: McFarlane Toys)

It’s definitely the fanciest Spawn figure I’ve ever seen. Spawn Remastered should be in fans’ hands come November 2020. 

