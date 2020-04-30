1998 Was An Incredible Year For Games

This Is Not A New Mother (aka Earthbound) Game Announcement -- Well, Not Yet.

This is not a new Mother (aka Earthbound) game announcement—well, not yet. However, it is an announcement that the scripts from all the Mother games will be released later this year in Japan. There will also be other Mother-related announcements before then. Hopefully, that means some Switch ports! 

crunch development-hell kotaku-longreads naughty-dog sony the-last-of-us the-last-of-us-2 uncharted

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last

One Friday night in February, some artists at the video game studio Naughty Dog were working on their latest game when they heard a crash. A large metal pipe had fallen from above them and landed right next to their desks. If it had dropped a few feet closer, the consequences might have been dire. It was late, past 9 p.m., and the construction workers above had perhaps recklessly assumed that nobody was there. But at Naughty Dog, people were always there.
1998 au feature

1998 Was An Incredible Year For Games

When people say the '90s was the golden age of gaming, they do so with good reason. Especially if you were playing in '98.

