What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Cities: Skylines (Screenshot: Steam)

The weekend is for trying to figure out how to watch a movie at the same time as some of my friends. After a long back and forth about technology, we realised we could just call each other on the phone, the way nature intended. The weekend is also for playing video games.

I woke up this morning with a real hankering for some Cities: Skylines, even if a game where you have to deal with too many dead bodies might hit a little too close to home right now. I haven’t tinkered around much with the game’s “creative” mode, which removes the fiscal constraints of the campaign, but building my dream city seems like exactly my speed right now.

What about you? What are you playing?

