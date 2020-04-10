Now is about the time most people would be prepping for a long weekend with family. That might still be the case for many, but with travel out of the question, chances are more video games are going to be on the menu for many.

Over the next four days I'll be looking forward to exploring the post-game for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which we'll be able to talk about more next week now the game is fully released. The gist is that you'll be able to carry all your skills and materia through to a second playthrough, which really helps for Hard Mode.

Beyond that, I'm looking forward to playing some board games with my fiancee. We've had a few that have been sitting on the shelf for a while that need a big playthrough - Star Wars: Outer Rim, Pax Arcana, and I'd really love to give Fallout: The Board Game another whirl. There's something about that which works really well across two players, probably because it's not a hugely competitive game.

Also, Azul is still excellent.

What are you playing over the Easter long weekend?