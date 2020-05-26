Call Of Duty: WWII Is One Of June's PlayStation Plus Games

Fans Remember Hana Kimura As Terrace House Episodes Are Suspended In Japan

If you’ve had a hankering to play the Call of Duty from three years ago, PlayStation Plus has you covered next month.

Although technically one of June’s PS Plus games, Call of Duty: WWII will actually be available to download starting May 26. Maybe it’s a day-after-Memorial-Day thing?

Of course, good luck finding space for it if you’re already playing Modern Warfare which currently takes up close to 200 GB on the hard drive. As always, the game is only “free” if you’re a paid PS Plus subscriber.

Meanwhile, May’s games, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19, are still available until June 1. Sony said it will announce the rest of June’s PS Plus lineup later this week.

