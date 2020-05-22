Elder Scrolls Player Casually Spends 600 Years In Prison

Terrace House: Aloha State Is Actually Good

Tips For Playing Valorant

New Tenet Trailer Premieres In Fortnite, Which Is No Longer A Video Game

Tonight, a new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet aired in Fortnite. The trailer was introduced by Geoff Keighley, because he’s the only consistency we have left in this topsy-turvy world.

Keighley introduced the trailer, shown at Fortnite’s new Party Royale hub’s movie theatre. He spoke with Tenet star John David Washington about his gaming history and his role in the film. The trailer itself featured some clips we’ve seen before, but it didn’t reveal all that much more about the movie, which seems to involve time travel and Robert Pattinson. (“I highly recommend watching it again and again,” Washington advised.)

The Tenet trailer ended with the words “Coming to theatres,” which seems like an awfully ambitious declaration due to, you know, the world. But just as each day brings new horrors, it also brings new possibilities to imagine, as well as Geoff Keighley telling us new things about games.

Keighley ended by announcing that there will be a screening of “an iconic Christopher Nolan film” in Fortnite this summer. (I haven’t seen a Nolan film since Memento, but it’s probably not that.) Party Royale has thusfar proven a great place for Fortnite to sequester its forays into music and film, though I’m not sure I could watch an entire movie on a screen in a video game.

If you missed the trailer, you can see it at the top of every hour in Party Royale.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

ferociouslysteph safety-advisory-council streaming twitch

Twitch's Safety Advisory Council Rollout Has Been A Disaster

Last week, Twitch announced a new Safety Advisory Council intended to provide input on some of Twitch’s most pernicious issues, including work-life balance, safety and moderation, and protection of marginalised groups. The council is made up of social media experts as well as a small handful of streamers. One of those streamers, Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr, almost immediately became the focal point of Twitch’s latest controversy—and a whole mess of harassment.
g2a

Shady Key Reseller G2A Fucks Up Spectacularly

Last year, G2A—a supremely suspect grey market seller of PC games—offered to pay studios 10x the cost of their games if it was found to be selling stolen keys. Only one company took them up on the offer, and whaddya know, it turns out G2A was selling a bunch of stolen keys.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles