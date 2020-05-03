One Image Taken Before Disaster

This week on Snapshots a skateboarding president, a big dog, a sad hug, gruff cowboy closeups, Spider-Man kicking in the air and a photo taken right before tragedy.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis, Twitter)
Resident Evil 3 (Screenshot: @RDNA_2, Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4) (Screenshot: @PeteyReilly, Twitter)
A Plague Tale: Innocence (Screenshot: @ShutterVP, Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II (Screenshot: @Joshc_vp, Twitter)
Days Gone (Screenshot: @DragngirleMLP, Twitter)
The Division 2 (Screenshot: @MisthosLiving, Twitter)
Control (Screenshot: @StefanieMcMaken, Twitter)
The Outer Worlds (Screenshot: @CoolBearG, Twitter)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Screenshot: @DanGrievous, Twitter)
“Hey, clones! What’s this about an order...66? Or maybe 65?”
Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.
If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.
