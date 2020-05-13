The Internet Reacts To Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster

Image: Activision

Today, everyone in the entire world has “Superman” by Goldfinger stuck in their head—a marked increase from the usual 70 per cent on any given day. Why? Because Tony Hawk, famous for being unrecognizable while in airport security lines (and also skating), is back.

Publisher Activision, developer Vicarious Visions, and the beloved board lord himself announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, a remaster of the first two games in the nostalgia-soaked series. The game will include maps and skaters from the original games, as well as songs from the original soundtrack. There will also be “new features” and, of course, thoroughly spruced-up graphics. The internet, which has spent all its life preparing for this exact day, freaked out.

How I’m pullin up to the lobbies of this Tony Hawk Pro Skater remaster pic.twitter.com/bQDwNOILvV — Matt Fassnacht (@fuzznacht) May 12, 2020

Buying groceries after Tony Hawk 1+2 releases pic.twitter.com/bnvdJZXYCQ — Lulu???????? (@luulubuu) May 12, 2020

why the hell are you all getting cool texts from Tony Hawk and I'm getting shit like this pic.twitter.com/uTgursZHVv — Well Howdy There, Danny (@woahheydanny) May 12, 2020

I beat my high school boyfriend at Tony Hawk's Pro Skater in 1999 and shortly after he dumped me & when I asked why he said "just because" but I knew it was because I beat him at THPS — Lucy O'Brien (@Luceobrien) May 12, 2020

Excited for the new Tony Hawk Pro Skater pic.twitter.com/Wx6z7aBXcd — Pat (@pat7286) May 12, 2020

You either never played Tony Hawk, or you bought a skateboard and tried to do it in real life. That's how hype it was. — 2 Mello (@MelloMakes) May 12, 2020

I'm loving how the Crash Remastered team is doing a Tony Hawk HD remake Although I hope they have an option for the blue sky Venice beach. The new game at least looks much better than the Surface of Mars style from the previous HD remake pic.twitter.com/oaPdxtXfFf — Pan-Pizza (@RebelTaxi) May 12, 2020

Some Neversoft veterans are working with VV on Tony Hawk 2020. This fucker has a chance pic.twitter.com/iKJbo5ZDMl — FierceTheBandit (@FierceTheBandit) May 12, 2020

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 getting remasters! But can they please include stuff like this too? pic.twitter.com/DrIkMeCseJ — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) May 12, 2020

Put Doomguy in the new Tony Hawk game! He needs to shred and grind once again! pic.twitter.com/lcOnls5TLP — the-goddamn-doomguy (@TGDDoomguy) May 12, 2020

And on this day, a million kids who grew up in the late 90's celebrate with the song of their people:https://t.co/hqCGJyR7px — Matt McMuscles (@MattMcMuscles) May 12, 2020

when the tony hawk remaster comes out superman by goldfinger will reclaim its rightful place as the number one song in america — number one lifelong nc dinos and gyeongnam fc fan (@jackhaveitall) May 12, 2020

true story, John Feldmann from Goldfinger once told me having Superman on THPS was the best thing that ever happened to his band — Jeff Bakalar (@jeffbakalar) May 12, 2020

only then will the world be ready for sonic adventure 3 https://t.co/oogdHgPz7O — BIROCKETTO (@DAIROCKETTO) May 12, 2020

Hey @tonyhawk happy birthday! I’m stoked for the remasters. Also do you like ska? — Do They Like Ska? (@SkaOrNah) May 12, 2020

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (2020) (developer Vicarious Visions) pic.twitter.com/auONzhKc9A — Simpsons Videogames (@simpsonsvgames) May 12, 2020

Okay if we're getting a Tony Hawk remaster, I'm ready for my SSX Tricky remaster. — Team Rocket Grunt D.J. (@OhHeyDJ) May 12, 2020

Activision: ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3’ Remake Not Coming Until Consoles Can Render Bam Margera In Full Detailhttps://t.co/JdaaEaxETy — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) May 12, 2020

Tony Hawk Pro Skater getting remastered while EA is too lazy to make Skate 4 pic.twitter.com/NGXxyN3cQr — Geovanny???? (@ItsGeovanny) May 12, 2020

Fired up for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater collection, but what will it take @EA to lean into a new #Skate4? EA, I'll buy the title from you all and try to get it done if you all are just going to sit on it! — Andy Miller (@amiller) May 12, 2020

Finding the hidden tape hits different in the Trump era — Allen (@Allen82101874) May 12, 2020

in honor of tony hawk’s pro skaters being remastered here’s my favorite tony hawk tweets pic.twitter.com/JHkPRbYamc — chloe naylor (@echochlo) May 12, 2020

tony hawk is finally doing these remasters because he's sick of people not recognizing him in airport security lines — Nathan Grayson (@Vahn16) May 12, 2020

