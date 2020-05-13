The Internet Reacts To Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster

Today, everyone in the entire world has “Superman” by Goldfinger stuck in their head—a marked increase from the usual 70 per cent on any given day. Why? Because Tony Hawk, famous for being unrecognizable while in airport security lines (and also skating), is back.

Publisher Activision, developer Vicarious Visions, and the beloved board lord himself announced Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, a remaster of the first two games in the nostalgia-soaked series. The game will include maps and skaters from the original games, as well as songs from the original soundtrack. There will also be “new features” and, of course, thoroughly spruced-up graphics. The internet, which has spent all its life preparing for this exact day, freaked out.

