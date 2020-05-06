You Can Use Noise Cancelling Headphones In Place Of A Gaming Headset, But There's A Catch

Mother's Day 2020: The Best Co-Op Games To Play With Your Mum

Battlefront II, From Launch To Its Final Update

Two Publishers Trade A Bunch Of IPs (Including Red Faction) Like They Were Baseball Cards

THQ Nordic and Koch Media did something today that I don’t think I’ve ever seen before: they picked up a bunch of intellectual properties they own—including Second Sight and Risen—and just traded them. Like they were athletes, or collectable cards, or Pokemon.

It’s important to note before we start thinking this is too weird that these two companies are related. They’re both part of the same parent company, Embracer Group (itself formerly known as THQ Nordic), and so this isn’t as extreme as, say, Nintendo trading Kirby for Medal of Honour.

But it’s still interesting! The specifics of the trade involve THQ Nordic giving away Painkiller and Red Faction in return for Koch Media’s Sacred, Risen, Rush for Berlin, Second Sight and Singles: Flirt Up Your Life.

That to me reads like Red Faction is worth quite a bit. And that the shuffling of these properties, some of which have laid dormant for quite some time, implies that by moving them around they may be finding a more appropriate home for fresh development (or at least re-releases).

Comments

  • Camm @camm

    Not sure how I feel about Koch having Painkiller & Red Faction, but considering we havent seen much from them for a while, here's to hoping we get something unique out of it.

    As for all the stuff THQ Nordic got, some interesting properties but mostly trash. lol.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

battlefront disney-infinity knights-of-the-old-republic kotor lucasarts star-wars the-force-unleashed the-old-republic the-phantom-menace

Every Star Wars Game Ever, From Worst to Best

It turns out that Star Wars is a popular franchise on which to base a video game. This might be something to do with the fact that you can stick the name Star Wars on pretty much any old rubbish and it will still sell like hotcakes. Hello Kinect Star Wars, I’m looking at you.
clips retro star-wars the-bests

The Best Star Wars Video Game

You've no doubt seen countless lists of the best video games set in the Star Wars universe today. Boring. I'd like to try something a little different and tell you what the best Star Wars video game is.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles