Watch The Xbox Series X Games Reveal Here

Microsoft's finally showing off some Xbox Series X gameplay early tomorrow morning, so if you want to see what 4K/120fps games can look like (through compressed 1080p/60fps or lower quality streams), here's where to watch.

The stream will go over through YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Mixer, and you can find embeds for the YouTube and Twitch streams below. It'll be the first of regular monthly streams Microsoft plans to run throughout the year, and press have been told to expect info about ray-tracing, faster loading times, Xbox's new I/O system, and a range of games that will support free upgrades to the Xbox Series X versions.

The Xbox Series X gameplay stream will go live from 1:00 AM AEST / 11:00PM AWST / 12:30AM ACST / 3:00 AM NZST. Microsoft has also promised to provide updates on Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud, hopefully meaning that Australians will be given access to test the latter soon. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla gameplay has already been confirmed for the livestream as well.

