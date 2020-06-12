Animal Crossing: The Last Airbender

Sugar. Spice. And everything nice. Wait, wrong cartoon. (Gif: The Nooksters)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago the four nations lived together in harmony, until the Fire Nation ruined everything, the jerks. Don’t worry, YouTube’s The Nooksters bring all four elements back together for an outstanding remake of the Avatar: The Last Airbender intro in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Utilising the amazing costumes put together by Redditor Rindrop (whose codes can be found on Imgur), Stinker and Oinkus, AKA The Nooksters, put together this short but sweet tribute to one of the best animated series ever made.

I would watch the entire series recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Heck, at this point I’d watch just about anything recreated in New Horizons. I can barely make it past the “lived together in harmony” part without peeing myself giggling.

Gif: The Nooksters

Yep, there it is. Somebody call a Peebender.