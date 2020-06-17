See Games Differently

Deus Ex Fan Game Is Just About Cleaning Adam’s Disgusting Apartment

Luke Plunkett

Published 11 hours ago: June 18, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:deus ex
dreamsps4

To help celebrate the series’ 20th birthday this year, Deus Ex fan Bear Parker has made a game with a deeply specific purpose: cleaning up Adam Jensen’s apartment, which as Parker says, has been “an absolute tip” for years.

Parker, community manager at TT Games, made the short game using the PS4’s Dreams (where he’s also done cool stuff like remaking Metal Gear Solid).

As you can see, it’s less of a cleaning game, more of a mess relocation simulator, but still. The end result is still a much more presentable living space than the shithole from Mankind Divided.

