Horizon Forbidden West Heading To PS5 In 2021

Horizon Forbidden West will launch on PlayStation 5 in 2021, according to an announcement made today by game director Mathijs de Jonge.

“With the additional power of the PlayStation 5, we can make the world even more detailed, more vibrant, and more immersive,” de Jonge said. “With the PS5’s SSD, there will be virtually no loading screens. Restarting from a checkpoint will be super fast, and when you boot up the game, you’re right there, in the action.”

Guerrilla Games’ follow-up to the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn will see heroine Aloy set out on a quest stretches from what we know as Utah to the Pacific coast. Based on initial media, she will encounter new machine creatures, including some based off crocodiles and giant tortoises, as she explores the new region’s lakes and rivers.