Horizon Forbidden West Heading To PS5 In 2021

Ian Walker

Published 16 hours ago: June 18, 2020 at 4:40 am -
Filed to:guerrilla games
horizonhorizon forbidden westhorizon zero dawnplaystation 5ps5
Screenshot: Guerrilla Games, YouTube
Horizon Forbidden West will launch on PlayStation 5 in 2021, according to an announcement made today by game director Mathijs de Jonge.

“With the additional power of the PlayStation 5, we can make the world even more detailed, more vibrant, and more immersive,” de Jonge said. “With the PS5’s SSD, there will be virtually no loading screens. Restarting from a checkpoint will be super fast, and when you boot up the game, you’re right there, in the action.”

Guerrilla Games’ follow-up to the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn will see heroine Aloy set out on a quest stretches from what we know as Utah to the Pacific coast. Based on initial media, she will encounter new machine creatures, including some based off crocodiles and giant tortoises, as she explores the new region’s lakes and rivers.

  • Horizon Zero Dawn is my favourite PS4 title. Absolutely loved it. Can’t wait for this game and I hope it is as good as the original!

    • Same here, between Horizon and God of War this has by far been my favourite generation of gaming.

      Seeing the trailer for Horizon 2 gave me goosebumps. I hope they don’t rush it, I’m willing to wait until late 2021, or even early 2022 if they need the time.

    • You have good taste my friend, I feel the same way – excellent, varied gameplay, wonderful enemy design, beautiful graphics, engaging story (with a lot to delve into if you want), great characters. What wasn’t to like?

