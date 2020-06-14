See Games Differently

Please Don’t Bury These Real Animal Crossing Items

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 23 hours ago: June 15, 2020 at 9:44 am -
Filed to:animal crossing
cosplayprops

Wanting to bring a little Animal Crossing into the real world, props builder Kiril Hearn from Flux Tide Designs has gone and made replicas of some of the game’s items/icons, like the furniture leaf and fossil.

They’re small enough to fit on your desk (6cm long, 7cm high), but what I really like about these is that they’re not painted. They’re cast from resin, and these are the actual colours they were dyed and cast in, so they’re going to look this good forever, wherever you end up putting them.

In addition to the leaf and fossil, there’s also a star wand and star fragment as well.

They’re available on Flux Tide’s store, along with some very cool Mario Kart shells and Pokeballs.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.