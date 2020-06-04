Game Companies Say They're Supporting Black Lives Matter, But Few Are Offering Specifics

The New Cyberpunk: The Promise Of A Brighter Video Game Future

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

Report: Old Pokémon Games' Encounter Rates Are Different On Different Days

Throughout 2020 the source code for a bunch of Pokémon games has been leaking online. As people are coming through the data, they’re making weird little discoveries, like the fact Gen 4 Pokémon games would seemingly adjust their encounter rates on certain days, like birthdays or the anniversaries of tragic events.

As Polygon report, folks like @shinyhunter_map and @MrCheeze_ claim to have discovered changes in Pokémon Diamond & Pearl’s percentages. On longtime Pokemon developer, writer and composer Junichi Masuda’s birthday, for example, eggs reportedly hatch 10% faster than normal.

While on certain international holidays or important anniversaries encounter rates seemingly go up:

The flipside of this is that reportedly there are a handful of dates, marking the anniversary of events like 9/11 or the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, where the encounter rate goes down.

Patricia’s Polygon piece goes into a number of possible reasons for the percentage changes, like Diamond and Pearl’s Pokétch, an in-game watch that was based on the DS’ real-world clock and calculator. Could be that! Could also just be that like most other games on the planet, the developers working on Pokémon games like to include lil’ secrets wherever they can.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature pc-gaming the-bests thebests

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

There’s never been a better time to play games on PC. Not only does the PC get the lion’s share of the best new games, PC gamers can choose from a back catalogue that makes even the most stocked console library look paltry.
au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles