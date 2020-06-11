Sega's Alex Kidd Is Making A Comeback Next Year

Screenshot: Merge Games, Jankenteam

The classic Sega Master System platformer Alex Kidd in Miracle World is getting a makeover courtesy of Merge Games and Jankenteam. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC early next year.

As you can see in the reveal trailer above, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is absolutely beautiful. In addition to modern graphics, the game will also feature new levels, alternate boss fights, a boss rush mode, and a classic mode that returns the game to its visual roots. I need it now.