Studio Ghibli's First CGI Animation Feature Is Coming To Japanese TV This Winter

Studio Ghibli is doing a long-form adaptation of Diana Wynne Jones’ novel Earwig and the Witch. Previously, the studio adapted the author’s 1986 fantasy novel Howl’s Moving Castle. This will be Ghibli’s first full-length CGI feature.

Titled Aya to Majo (Aya and the Witch), the movie will air on NHK in Japan this winter. As New Type reports, Hayao Miyazaki is overseeing the adaptation’s planning, while his son Goro, who helmed From Up On Poppy Hill, is directing. Toshio Suzuki is producing.

Above is the movie’s logo, which reads Aya to Majo and lists the credits for Miyazaki and son. Footage or stills of the adaptation have yet to be revealed. 

“If Pippi Longstocking is the strongest girl in the world,” Suzuki is quoted as saying, “then this story is about Aya, who’s the smartest girl in the world.”

Previously, Hayao Miyazaki worked on a CG anime 14-minute short called Boro the Caterpillar.

