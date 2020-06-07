The Internet Reacts To Destiny 2's Slowly Exploding Spaceship

Today thousands of gamers around the world met in Destiny 2 and then spent like a solid hour waiting and waiting and waiting for the game’s first big live event. Eventually, something happened.
A big ship was destroyed. It took a long time, it wasn’t very exciting until the end and a lot of people were disappointed by the whole thing.
However, it wasn’t all bad! A lot of folks gathered together and had fun with emotes and posting about the event on Twitter. And because the whole thing took so long and was a bit late, it meant a lot of people on the internet had time to react. This took the form of a lot of jokes and memes.
Before the ship was destroyed, there were a lot of jokes about waiting...
Fuck you warmind I’ll do it myself #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/iIHJX0jC6t
— Spicy Halo (@SpicyHalo_) June 6, 2020
When nothing happens so you immediately go to Twitter#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/3jkPjwFpyW
— Brad (@MandoDarb) June 6, 2020
Bungie: be at the tower at reset to see rasputin shoot the almighty.#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/W7r7QXH9WJ
— Velvet Crowe (@VeIvet_Crowe) June 6, 2020
#Destiny2 almighty be like pic.twitter.com/ysctFKtItN
— VanguardVogue (@vanguardvogue) June 6, 2020
Me waiting to see what happens to the Almighty in the Destiny 2 live event pic.twitter.com/aQC4euC64r
— Anthony Gutierrez (@AnthonyG9251) June 6, 2020
GUARDIANS AT THE TOWER TRYING TO GET RASPUTIN TO DO SOMETHING#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/8KqGJsuxzR
— xoxo Karalee ???????????? ???? (@xoxoKaralee) June 6, 2020
In The Tower like #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/bUqLrDgucO
— toni △ (@toniftw) June 6, 2020
But some folks made the best of the situation!
#Destiny2
guardians: why is the almighty still here?
meanwhile at the bunker: pic.twitter.com/4WGJawxHqU
— Foxlariat (@foxlariat) June 6, 2020
me and the bois ready to fucking die #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/k5jSgpBzoV
— ???????????????????? #BlackLivesMatter (@ActualPlagueDoc) June 6, 2020
After the ship was destroyed, the jokes and criticisms continued to flow like low-level engrams.
Feedback time.
It’s cool. But if it starts at 10am PST... it should *start* at 10am PST.
Grace period of 5 minutes. These things are like a concert. The show starts regardless of audience members not all being there. :b
Buddy of mine had to go to work because it took so long.
— My name is Byf (Lore Daddy) (@MyNameIsByf) June 6, 2020
Destiny twitter rn pic.twitter.com/ThZfNFekYq
— Char (@CharOnTwitch) June 6, 2020
Almighty: haha Earth here i come
Some red lines: pic.twitter.com/nLuALhaVw1
— DTM bday tomorrow (@destiny_thememe) June 6, 2020
Nobody but Zavala has anything to say about the fact that a blown up space station just crashed into the earth lol
— merritt k (@merrittk) June 6, 2020
#destiny2 oh shit it started pic.twitter.com/hI6ZCpIGBT
— Bruxy (@SkullzCrushed) June 6, 2020
That one guardian stuck on the Almighty dodging Rasputin’s laser beams #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/Cpjc0StZFK
— Paul Fee (@pf4018) June 6, 2020
Rasputin after already missing the Almighty but not knowing how to tell all the Guardians in the tower #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/QlG6DjIoIJ
— Danny???????? (@slaughterdxn) June 6, 2020
ITS HAPPENING #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/7NRpsWQpPu
— Aaron Lee Speyer (@aaronleespeyer) June 6, 2020
