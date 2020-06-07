The Internet Reacts To Destiny 2's Slowly Exploding Spaceship

Gif: Bungie, Kotaku

Today thousands of gamers around the world met in Destiny 2 and then spent like a solid hour waiting and waiting and waiting for the game’s first big live event. Eventually, something happened.

A big ship was destroyed. It took a long time, it wasn’t very exciting until the end and a lot of people were disappointed by the whole thing.

However, it wasn’t all bad! A lot of folks gathered together and had fun with emotes and posting about the event on Twitter. And because the whole thing took so long and was a bit late, it meant a lot of people on the internet had time to react. This took the form of a lot of jokes and memes.

Before the ship was destroyed, there were a lot of jokes about waiting...

Fuck you warmind I’ll do it myself #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/iIHJX0jC6t — Spicy Halo (@SpicyHalo_) June 6, 2020

When nothing happens so you immediately go to Twitter#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/3jkPjwFpyW — Brad (@MandoDarb) June 6, 2020

Bungie: be at the tower at reset to see rasputin shoot the almighty.#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/W7r7QXH9WJ — Velvet Crowe (@VeIvet_Crowe) June 6, 2020

Me waiting to see what happens to the Almighty in the Destiny 2 live event pic.twitter.com/aQC4euC64r — Anthony Gutierrez (@AnthonyG9251) June 6, 2020

GUARDIANS AT THE TOWER TRYING TO GET RASPUTIN TO DO SOMETHING#Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/8KqGJsuxzR — xoxo Karalee ????????‍???? ???? (@xoxoKaralee) June 6, 2020

But some folks made the best of the situation!

#Destiny2

guardians: why is the almighty still here?

meanwhile at the bunker: pic.twitter.com/4WGJawxHqU — Foxlariat (@foxlariat) June 6, 2020

me and the bois ready to fucking die #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/k5jSgpBzoV — ???????????????????? #BlackLivesMatter (@ActualPlagueDoc) June 6, 2020

After the ship was destroyed, the jokes and criticisms continued to flow like low-level engrams.

Feedback time. It’s cool. But if it starts at 10am PST... it should *start* at 10am PST. Grace period of 5 minutes. These things are like a concert. The show starts regardless of audience members not all being there. :b Buddy of mine had to go to work because it took so long. — My name is Byf (Lore Daddy) (@MyNameIsByf) June 6, 2020

Almighty: haha Earth here i come

Some red lines: pic.twitter.com/nLuALhaVw1 — DTM bday tomorrow (@destiny_thememe) June 6, 2020

Nobody but Zavala has anything to say about the fact that a blown up space station just crashed into the earth lol — merritt k (@merrittk) June 6, 2020

That one guardian stuck on the Almighty dodging Rasputin’s laser beams #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/Cpjc0StZFK — Paul Fee (@pf4018) June 6, 2020