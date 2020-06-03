The Next Total War Game Is Having A Very Weird, Epic-Exclusive Launch

It's The Little Things That Make The Last Of Us 2 Unique

Having previously been a series that we first associated with DVD drives and then Steam, the next release in the Total War series—the spinoff A Total War Saga: TROY—is going to be a 12-month Epic Games Store exclusive. And it’ll be...free?

At least initially. Anyone downloading the game within the first 24 hours of it appearing on Epic’s store will be able to keep it without paying a cent. Which is certainly a unique way to try and “sell” a game.

Developers Creative Assembly, knowing that anything to do with Epic exclusivity is an invitation for certain parts of the internet to get very upset, have attempted to explain the decision in a blog post, saying “we have no plans for future games [in the series] to be Epic exclusives”, and that this deal was made because “we want to reach new audiences and have as many people as possible experiencing the thrill of Total War for themselves”.

And because Epic is paying them a boatload of cash to cover those free downloads.

Epic approached us and asked if TROY could be an Epic exclusive, as part of a commercial deal. That’s not to say that we immediately signed on the dotted line, or that money was the only reason that we did this (it’s not!). It was a difficult decision, and you can be assured that there were a lot of differing opinions in the studio, and a lot of discussions about it – which largely focussed on what it would mean for you, the players.

However, ultimately we considered two things. First we’re at a time when we’re looking to invest more into the ongoing development of Total War this felt like an opportunity to really move the franchise forward by getting it in front of more people. Secondly, Epic were paying for our players to have our latest release free on day one. For Total War’s 20th birthday, that felt like an opportunity too good to pass up.

They’re right about one thing: Saga games are indeed “titles [that] allow us to experiment”. The first one, Thrones of Britannia, sucked, but it had a few cool ideas that ended up making it into the very good Three Kingdoms. Maybe this one’s legacy will be that Sega and Creative Assembly get some feedback on whether a weird, staggered launch for a game is worth the up-front cash.

Comments

  • sielinth @sielinth

    12 months isn't that terrible, I personally see timed exclusive as a "thanks for beta testing the game"

    also I guess it depends what they release, I mean there's nothing stopping Sega / CA to be a jerk and just release part 1 of 12 of the campaign heh

  • Transientmind @transientmind

    Well... maybe it'll be good. Free things are always nice. For the 20th I'd have loved to see a remaster of the original Shogun: Total War, before the franchise swapped its subtitle to the main title and replaced the very, very cool paper map with wood figures.

    I'm sure there's folks looking for more historic periods, but I'd love to see one that branches out to a different IP. I appreciated the visuals around Three Kingdoms, but the relative limits of its gameplay saw me bouncing off it pretty hard, and eventually refunding.

    Total Warhammer is a stand-out, amazing development that's probably the best the franchise has ever done. Could we go to another IP and give it that treatment, next?

    • invictusblade @invictusblade

      I miss the Paper map, I like that it gives you an impression of a leadership role.
      looking over a map in a throne room(or war room)
      instead of an overly gamey 3d landscape

      personally I wished that they make both versions. a dynamic paper map and a 3d world.

      • Transientmind @transientmind

        Also, the sounds were especially soothing. The clip-clop of lifting and placing figures, the sound of them being dragged between provinces, the ambiance of the nearby garden... just really great.

