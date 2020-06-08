Valorant Takes Aim At The King

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

The Internet Reacts To Destiny 2's Slowly Exploding Spaceship

The Week In Games: Satisfactory Comes To Steam

Screenshot: Coffee Stain Studios

Once exclusive to the Epic Games Store, Satisfactory is making the jump to Steam this week.

I enjoyed my brief time with Satisfactory, but it never clicked with me like I was hoping. Something about building complex systems in first-person didn’t work with the way my brain is wired. I’ve seen folks making amazing things in that game though, so I know it’s just a personal problem and not something wrong with the game.

Beyond Satisfactory coming to Steam, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 8

  • Pixel Bombs | PC

  • Cannonship | PC

  • Heretic’s Lot: Prologue | PC

  • Edge of Dreams | PC

  • Satisfactory | PC

  • Cute Triplets | PC

Tuesday, June 9

  • 1971 Project Helios | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Ys: Memories of Celceta | PS4

  • Jump King | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Project Warlock | PS4

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PS4, Xbox One

  • HopBound | PC

  • P.A.I.N.T | PC

  • Pussy Puzzle | PC, Mac

  • The Dark Eye: Book of Heroes | PC

Wednesday, June 10

  • Demon’s Tier+ | Xbox One

  • Gunbird 2 | PC

  • Isle of Spirits | Xbox One, PC, Mac

  • Firechief | PS4

  • Firefighters - Airport Heroes | PS4

  • Pity Pit | PS4

  • Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | PC, Mac

  • Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon | PC

Thursday, June 11

  • Evan’s Remains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

  • Project Warlock | Switch

  • Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection | PC

  • Beyond Blue | PS4, Xbox One, PC

  • Samurai Shodown | PC

  • Ancestors Legacy | Switch

  • Depth of Extinction | PS4

  • Glass Masquerade Double Pack | Switch

  • Magazine Mogul | Switch

  • Jumper Starman | PC

Friday, June 12

  • Warborn | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Project Warlock | Xbox One

  • Goosebumps: Dead Of Night | Xbox One, PC

  • Zaccaria Pinball | PS4

  • Super Soccer Blast | PS4

  • House Flipper | Switch

  • Pew Pew | Switch

  • Half Dead | Switch

  • Dots 8 | Switch

  • Rogue Robots | Switch

  • Super Toy Cars 2 | Switch

  • Inops | PC

  • NewCity | PC

  • Warren The Warlock | PC

  • ACT | PC

Saturday, June 13

  • Whisper | PC

  • Widgets and Gidgets | PC

Comments

  • markavian @markavian

    So apart from Satifactory (which I've been keeping my eye on/based on Epic Store/Pricing), there are no interesting releases, just seems to be mostly console farming.

    0
  • stormo @stormo

    For those who don't know: Memories of Celceta is a remake of Ys IV that first appeared on the Vita years ago. It's been out on PC for a while but this is the first time it's come to a non-handheld console.

    Falcom considers it the definitive version of Ys IV after the long saga with that game's development and the two different versions, so if that's your thing, get on it.

    Also great to see Gunbird 2 hitting PC but why can't it be those awesome Psikyo collections that came out on Switch?

    0
    • Andy @andy

      On a side note, am looking forward to Y's IX

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bethesda e3 e3-2019 feature limited-run microsoft pc-gaming-show pc-gaming-show-2019 square-enix ubisoft uploadvr

All The Australian Times For Not-E3 2020

We're not far away from the annual madness of E3 season, even if E3 itself has been officially cancelled. Here's all the times you need to plan ahead.
bungie destiny destiny-2 feature reacts social-media twitter

The Internet Reacts To Destiny 2's Slowly Exploding Spaceship

Today thousands of gamers around the world met in Destiny 2 and then spent like a solid hour waiting and waiting and waiting for the game’s first big live event. Eventually, something happened.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles