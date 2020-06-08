The Week In Games: Satisfactory Comes To Steam

Once exclusive to the Epic Games Store, Satisfactory is making the jump to Steam this week.
I enjoyed my brief time with Satisfactory, but it never clicked with me like I was hoping. Something about building complex systems in first-person didn’t work with the way my brain is wired. I’ve seen folks making amazing things in that game though, so I know it’s just a personal problem and not something wrong with the game.
Beyond Satisfactory coming to Steam, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, June 8
Pixel Bombs | PC
Cannonship | PC
Heretic’s Lot: Prologue | PC
Edge of Dreams | PC
Satisfactory | PC
Cute Triplets | PC
Tuesday, June 9
1971 Project Helios | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Ys: Memories of Celceta | PS4
Jump King | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Project Warlock | PS4
The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PS4, Xbox One
HopBound | PC
P.A.I.N.T | PC
Pussy Puzzle | PC, Mac
The Dark Eye: Book of Heroes | PC
Wednesday, June 10
Demon’s Tier+ | Xbox One
Gunbird 2 | PC
Isle of Spirits | Xbox One, PC, Mac
Firechief | PS4
Firefighters - Airport Heroes | PS4
Pity Pit | PS4
Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | PC, Mac
Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon | PC
Thursday, June 11
Evan’s Remains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
Project Warlock | Switch
Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection | PC
Beyond Blue | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Samurai Shodown | PC
Ancestors Legacy | Switch
Depth of Extinction | PS4
Glass Masquerade Double Pack | Switch
Magazine Mogul | Switch
Jumper Starman | PC
Friday, June 12
Warborn | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Project Warlock | Xbox One
Goosebumps: Dead Of Night | Xbox One, PC
Zaccaria Pinball | PS4
Super Soccer Blast | PS4
House Flipper | Switch
Pew Pew | Switch
Half Dead | Switch
Dots 8 | Switch
Rogue Robots | Switch
Super Toy Cars 2 | Switch
Inops | PC
NewCity | PC
Warren The Warlock | PC
ACT | PC
Saturday, June 13
Whisper | PC
Widgets and Gidgets | PC
So apart from Satifactory (which I've been keeping my eye on/based on Epic Store/Pricing), there are no interesting releases, just seems to be mostly console farming.