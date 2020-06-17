Tokyo Drinking Street Recreated In Vietnam

Well to “Chill Town.” It’s a street of bars and restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City that was inspired by Tokyo’s nightlife districts like Kabukicho.
It’s not an exact copy by any stretch, but it certainly is evocative. Some of the Japanese signs are odd (they are even upside down!), but in general, it’s a better recreation than what you often see in Hollywood movies.
As Twitter users commenting in Ray Shibusawa’s original post (below) write, it is also reminiscent of Blade Runner — a common comparison that foreigners often make.
ホーチミン郊外に突如現れたフェイクな居酒屋「チルタウン」行ってきました。
いろんな意味で間違いまくってるど…これ、わざとなのか？ 偶然なら奇跡だぞ。
歌舞伎町や渋谷センター街を模してるっぽいけど、本気で模してはいなくて、すっごい雑でテキトー。その面白さは日本人しか味わえないはず… pic.twitter.com/UxbLZ8Seyo
— 渋澤怜 ????????????ベトナムなう (@RayShibusawa) June 16, 2020
✏️????????書いた
『ホーチミンに歌舞伎町が登場?!
話題の居酒屋「チルタウン」へ行ってみた』
チルタウン詳細レポです。
写真たっぷりです。????????????https://t.co/BAsq9ITWso
日本式餃子を頼んだのに、がっつり揚げ餃子が出てきた時はガッカリしましたが、意外においしかったので機嫌直しました pic.twitter.com/g7cTIoCQ07
— 渋澤怜 ????????????ベトナムなう (@RayShibusawa) June 17, 2020
Shibusawa has more photos in an article she wrote online. Below is a video tour via Tokyo Fashion.
Chill Town is a "Japanese Beer Street" in Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam that recreates the experience of eating and drinking in Tokyo's famous neon neighborhoods like Kabukicho and Shibuya Center Gai
— Tokyo Fashion (@TokyoFashion) June 17, 2020
Shinjuku’s Kabukicho area inspired Kamurocho in the Yakuza games, and in a way, Chill Town is similar to how that in-game location is a recreation of the real world.
Many Japanese Twitter users seemed to get a big kick out of Chill Town, saying it looked “cute” or “like fun,” even adding that it seemed respectful in how it pays homage to Japan.
