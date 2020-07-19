See Games Differently

Collecting Sega Saturn Games Is A Total Nightmare

Chris Kohler

Published 1 hour ago: July 20, 2020 at 7:51 am -
Filed to:mr bones
panzer dragoonpanzer dragoon sagasegasega saturn

Sega’s ill-fated Saturn console is much more loved today than it was when it was released in 1994. Game collectors prize the exclusive rarities in its library. But collecting it can be a total nightmare.

Good news: It’s a new episode of Complete In Box, our series in which we look back at classic games through the lens of all the stuff they came with — the box, the manual, or in the case of Sega Saturn games, their incredibly fragile, oversized plastic jewel cases.

Bad news: It’s the series finale of Complete In Box, as I am leaving Kotaku today. Thanks to all of you who supported this series, and my work here, for the last few years. It’s been a pleasure getting to talk about old video games with you.

