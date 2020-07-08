Donkey Kong Country Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

OK, we can all stop asking now (for this game, anyway). Nintendo just announced that Donkey Kong Country is coming to the Switch Online’s catalogue of retro games on July 15.

Three more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 7/15, including #DonkeyKong Country! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Donkey Kong Country

・Natsume Championship Wrestling

NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・The Immortal pic.twitter.com/dNQ5A1yQhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2020

It’ll be joined by SNES game Natsume Championship Wrestling, while The Immortal — which you may know more for its box art than the game itself — is also arriving on the NES side of things.

Japan, meanwhile, gets the first Super Nintendo Shin Megami Tensei game: