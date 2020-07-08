See Games Differently

Donkey Kong Country Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

2

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: July 8, 2020 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:donkey kong
donkey kong countrynesnintendo switch onlinesnesswitch online
Illustration: Nintendo
Illustration: Nintendo

OK, we can all stop asking now (for this game, anyway). Nintendo just announced that Donkey Kong Country is coming to the Switch Online’s catalogue of retro games on July 15.

It’ll be joined by SNES game Natsume Championship Wrestling, while The Immortal — which you may know more for its box art than the game itself — is also arriving on the NES side of things.

Japan, meanwhile, gets the first Super Nintendo Shin Megami Tensei game:

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.