Fan Builds His Own SNES x PS1 Hybrid

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: July 8, 2020 at 10:00 am -
We’ve recently taken a very detailed look at the “Nintendo PlayStation”, perhaps the most notorious of all unreleased consoles, but something from the same era that’s even rarer is Nintendo’s repeated efforts to create a CD-ROM add-on for the SNES, which ultimately came to nothing.

As Chris said at the conclusion of his feature, “the real Holy Grail of SNES CD-ROM hunters has yet to be found: a prototype of the 32-bit add-on that Nintendo was planning to release. Should that, or games that run on it, ever be found, that would be a fascinating glimpse at a long-lost Nintendo game platform.”

???? 닌텐도 슈퍼패미콤 CD롬 "Nintendo SNES CD-ROM" 닌텐도가 슈퍼패미콤 시절 기획했던 슈퍼패미콤 CD롬입니다. 소니가 슈퍼패미콤과 CD롬을 결합한 플레이스테이션을 들고 왔을 때 까지 않고 합작했더라면 게임 시장의 운명이 바뀌었을지 모릅니다. 만약 그대로 발매했더라면 어떤 모습일까 상상해 기기를 만들어 봤습니다. 자세한 구동 영상은 다음번 포스팅으로 찾아뵙겠습니다. This is the Super Famicom CD-ROM that Nintendo planned on 1988. The fate of the game market may have changed if Nintendo had collaborated with Sony. I made a device to imagine what it would look like if it had been released as it was. I'll be back with the detailed running video next time. ♊️ #플스 #플레이스테이션 #닌텐도 #소니 #닌텐도플레이스테이션 #슈퍼패미콤CD롬 #슈퍼패미콤 #ps #playstation #nintendo #sony #nintendoplaystation #snes #snescdrom ✡️ #게임 #레트로게임 #추억의게임 #게임스타그램 #ninstagram #retrogamer #retrocollective #collection #retrogaming #videogames #retrogames #games #ニンテンドー #セガ #レトロゲーム #ゲーム ????‍♂️Special Thanks to @solvalou_works @gcollectus

That add-on was supposed to clip underneath an existing SNES console, just like Sega went and did with its Genesis/Mega CD combo, and while we still haven’t found one (if any prototypes ever existed in the first place), LASTFANTASY (via Attract Mode) has gone and built a pretty good likeness of one using a SNES, its Satellaview attachment and the guts of a PlayStation 1.

I like how by cutting away at the Satellaview and dropping a CD-ROM door in there it ends up looking pretty close to one of the only images we’ve ever seen of the SNES CD-ROM:

Illustration: The Mists Of Time

In terms of how it works, it’s pretty easy! Here’s a video showing him playing the SNES component, attaching the PS1 drive then jumping straight into it:

???? Super Famicom CD-ROM 구동방법입니다. 간단하죠.???????? Simple work???? ????‍♂️Special Thanks to Korean No.1 Retro game Technician : @solvalou_works Korean No.1 Plamodeler: @gcollectus ♊️ #슈퍼패미콤CD롬 #닌텐도플레이스테이션 #플스 #플레이스테이션 #닌텐도 #슈퍼패미콤 #superfamicomcdrom #nintendoplaystation #ps #playstation #nintendo #snes ✡️ #게임 #레트로게임 #추억의게임 #게임스타그램 #ninstagram #retrogamer #retrocollective #collection #retrogaming #videogames #retrogames #games #ニンテンドー #セガ #レトロゲーム #ゲーム

I love the detail he’s put into the presentation of it just as much though. Like the original Sony x Nintendo PlayStation logo on the controller, and the fake spine art for a Super Famicom CD release of King of Fighters 98.

You can see more pics and videos at LASTFANTASY’s Instagram page.

