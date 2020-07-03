Horizon: Zero Dawn Releases On Steam And The Epic Games Store On August 7

Today, Guerrilla Games announced the PC release date for Horizon: Zero Dawn. The open-world game will launch on both the Epic Game Store and Steam on August 7. The developer also revealed some new features via a trailer for the PC port.

This version of the game will include new graphical options and settings, letting players unlock the framerate and play in superwide resolutions. It will also come bundled with the Frozen Wilds expansion. This port was first rumoured to exist back in January.

A PS5 exclusive sequel, Horizon: Forbidden West, was revealed last month.