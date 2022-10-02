Seems Like Horizon Zero Dawn Is Getting A Remaster And A Multiplayer Game

Off the back of last month’s re-release of The Last of Us Part I, it seems Sony is turning its attention to the next likely remaster target in its library: Horizon Zero Dawn.

A new report from MP1ST, corroborated by outlets like VG247, asserts that a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn for the PlayStation 5 is well underway at Guerilla Games. The remaster will, like TLOU Part I, bring the game’s visuals and mechanics more into line with that of its sequel so that they can more neatly sit alongside each other on the same platform.

Sources claim the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster will also add in many accessibility options that were not present in the PS4 original.

Sony has very much found itself in the habit of re-releasing its PS4 best-ofs onto the PS5. Horizon Zero Dawn will become its fifth PS4 remaster on the hop, following Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, Uncharted 4, and The Last of Us Part I.

Other games like The Last of Us Part II and God of War have received next-gen updates, that open up higher resolution and frame rates.

But that’s not the only thing MP1ST had to report on. According to its sources, it seems Guerilla is also working on a multiplayer game set in the Horizon universe as well, further corroborating reports that did the rounds last year. Guerilla has always had multiplayer on its mind where Horizon is concerned — you need only look as far as the game’s concept art to find ideas and concepts for co-operative multiplayer that would have had multiple players working together to take down larger robots. Horizon Forbidden West was reportedly working toward some kind of cooperative mode early in its development, but Guerilla ultimately decided to put it in a drawer for a future sequel or standalone title.

It’s worth noting that Sony Interactive Entertainment made a lot of noise in its annual earnings report this year about moving into live service games. This could be the first step in that plan. Horizon is a recognisable and well-liked brand, and Sony already has projects on the go — Horizon: Call of the Mountain, for instance, will be a launch title for the PlayStation VR2 when it launches in 2023.

And if that weren’t enough Aloy for you, there’s even a Horizon Zero Dawn TV series in the works at Netflix. Between a remaster, a multiplayer game, VR, and television, if you’re a fan of Horizon Zero Dawn, it seems there’s a lot going on right now.