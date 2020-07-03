Let’s Check In On Japan’s Latest Giant Gundam Statue

Japan’s newest giant Gundam is being erected near Yokohama’s Chinatown in the Yamashita Futo harbour in a special area that will be called The Gundam Factory.
The 17.98 m moving Gundam will have walkways, allowing visitors to get up close to the statue.
Above is a CG video imagining what the finished giant Gundam will look like.
Previously, we saw test footage of the giant Gundam’s frame moving at the Ibaraki Prefecture warehouse where it was being assembled. The enormous Mobile Suit is now being put together at the Yokohama location.
動くガンダムの施工状況！ pic.twitter.com/QB09GFVIzw
— なんちゃん（祝ガンプラ40周年） (@nansei2) June 26, 2020
動くガンダムの施工状況！
フレームから頭部取り付け手前まで。 pic.twitter.com/bz37neCyND
— なんちゃん（祝ガンプラ40周年） (@nansei2) June 28, 2020
Twitter users have been cataloging the progress.
動くガンダムのおっぱい感 pic.twitter.com/lIDnUh3te7
— なんちゃん（祝ガンプラ40周年） (@nansei2) July 1, 2020
『連邦軍のV作戦をキャッチしたのです、ドズル中将』(笑)
横浜山下埠頭のガンダム撮影完了。
午前中は首周りの黄色いパーツの取り付けと不具合があったのか、左肩装甲を取り外していました。
頭がついてしまうと撮りに行く意味が全く無い(完成後いつでも見れる為)ので間に合って良かった♪ pic.twitter.com/3XcjbdrQol
— ふらんかー (@DD_flanker) June 29, 2020
実物大ガンダムを動かすプロジェクト
「ガンダム GLOBAL CHALLENGE」
胸のダクトが左右取り付けられました。今までのRX-78では見かけない形状な気がします。バルバトスの様でもあります。1枚ずつ独立しており、取り付けも手間が掛かっていた様子です。#GFY pic.twitter.com/QFlqKb9AFv
— よ っ く ん /手洗いうがいをしっかりと (@yoshi115t) June 27, 2020
ハンガーイン！
手持ちなので暴れてます！ pic.twitter.com/e52egvQD3P
— なんちゃん（祝ガンプラ40周年） (@nansei2) June 28, 2020
実物大ガンダムを動かすプロジェクト
「ガンダム GLOBAL CHALLENGE」
上げた脚を元に戻す動作。こちらも8倍速に編集しています。#GFY pic.twitter.com/MmPZLpYSHM
— よ っ く ん /手洗いうがいをしっかりと (@yoshi115t) July 2, 2020
山下埠頭の横浜ガンダム、そろそろ頭が載りそうなぐらいな感じになってきました。動画の冒頭は今日撮影したタイムラプスを加えた山下公園からの定点観測。そのあとは、今日の作業の様子をビデオ撮影したものです。 pic.twitter.com/A0x3xtJMxA
— GUNDAM videographer (@darwinfish105) June 27, 2020
Gundam Factory Yokohama was originally scheduled to open this October, but this has been postponed due to the global pandemic out of safety concerns for staff and visitors.
“We apologise to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding,” reads a notice on the official site. “In the meantime, we will be making preparations so that all of our visitors can enjoy themselves in safety.”
Log in to comment on this story!Log in