Diablo Immortal Still Looks Like A Mobile Diablo 3

Amidst all the news of Activision’s record results and the talk around Call of Duty, the company’s quarterly earnings had a small update on Diablo: Immortal. The Diablo mobile spin-off is still humming along, and at ChinaJoy — the one gaming convention that still went ahead as planned — Blizzard revealed where the game is headed.

The gameplay continued to reaffirm my experience from Blizzcon last year, where the game played eerily like Diablo 3 on a smaller screen. ChinaJoy revealed some new info, however: Baal’s back, for one, and the multiplayer dungeons now support 6 players, instead of 4.

Diablo Immortal was originally going to be ready for a public test in mid-2020, but the impact of coronavirus has obviously affected everyone. Still, according to the Acti-Blizzard earnings report, the schedule isn’t too far off.

Blizzard spoke publicly about their internal playtest in a blog post, confirming the internal milestone was coming soon. “The Diablo Immortal team is eager to see how our Blizzard colleagues around the world experience our game. From the very first login to choosing a Legendary item to perfectly complement your build, we’ll be soliciting feedback to guide our decisions as we iterate on the game before it goes beyond Blizzard’s walls,” Wyatt Cheng, Immortal‘s lead designer, wrote.

I’m still keen to see how Diablo Immortal shakes out. Amidst all the immense turmoil within Blizzard, it’s the kind of product that could do very, very well for them, its meme quality aside. And while fans might not be thrilled at the idea of Diablo finding a ton of success on phones, having a big win in 2020 might at least help ease some of the pressure that’s built up over the last couple of years.

Diablo Immortal doesn’t have an official release date. You can pre-register to download on the Google Play store, though.