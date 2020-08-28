One Piece Will End In Four Or Five Years

Since 1997, Eiichiro Oda has churned out One Piece. It has become the most successful manga ever. And one day, One Piece will end — according to Oda, in the next four to five years.

Recently, Oda appeared on Japanese TV and was asked how much longer the manga will run, reports Daily Sports. “Four or five years,” Oda replied. When asked if the ending was interesting, he answered, “It’s very interesting.”

Back in 2014, Kotaku reported that One Piece would probably last another ten years. “After 17 years, after more and more new characters being created in the story, I couldn’t stop inspiration coming into my head,” Oda said at that time. “I think I can continue drawing for another decade.” That would check out with the most up-to-date timeline.

Previously, Oda has also said he doesn’t sleep much and has no days off. Hopefully, that will change in several years!