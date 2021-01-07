See Games Differently

Eiichiro Oda On Reaching 1,000 Chapters In One Piece

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: January 7, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:manga
one piece
Eiichiro Oda On Reaching 1,000 Chapters In One Piece
Image: © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

Back in July 1997, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, twenty years later, it has become the biggest-selling manga series ever.

Last summer, it was announced that One Piece was entering its final arc, which should take four or five years to wrap up, and this month, the manga reached its 1,000 chapter. That’s incredible.

Below is Oda’s latest letter to readers, marking the milestone.

Image: © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha Image: © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha

The manga’s publisher Shueisha is also planning to release One Piece’s volume one to 71 free of charge through Shonen Jump + and the Zebrack app. It’s also asking readers to vote for their favourite One Piece character. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.