Welcome To Horizon Shitty Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn looks great on PC, but even the highest end rigs will struggle to run the game with all the bells and whistles turned on. But if you wanted to make the game look like a potato? Horizon can do that too.

There’s been some chatter online about how well Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC port is optimised. It’s not the greatest, particularly compared to how extraordinarily well Death Stranding was only a month ago.

Horizon‘s still worth playing on PC, don’t get me wrong. But if you didn’t have the best rig, and wanted to absolutely tank the settings, you can make Horizon look really, really shitty.

The game will let you drop the resolution to a ’90s low of 640×480, which gives you this wonderful blurry bars in cut-scenes. And the actual gameplay is hilarious, because all the detail from the foliage makes it almost impossible to see what’s going on.

Just brilliant. I love it.

If you want to see a bigger segment of what Horizon: Potato Dawn looks like, I’ve recorded a small segment below. I don’t know anyone who could tolerate the whole game with this kind of quality, but if you want to try, the options are there.