Bowser Gets Modded Into The Original Super Smash Bros.

Luke Plunkett

Published 46 mins ago: September 7, 2020 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:mods
smash brossuper smash brothers
Screenshot: Smash Remix
Smash Remix, a very cool fan project that’s constantly adding new fighters and stages to the original N64 game, has just got Bowser up and running.

You can see him in action below, not just in the main game but in some mini-games as well:

Considering he had to be pretty much built from scratch, he looks (and moves) great!

Oh, there’s also Giga Bowser too, along with loads of other stuff you can check out in the latest update log.

If you’d like to play Smash Remix you can just take your perfectly legal Smash 64 ROM and head on over here for the files you need.

