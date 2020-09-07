See Games Differently

Burger King Releases A Chocolate Whopper In Taiwan

Back in 2018, Burger King announced a chocolate Whopper. That was an April Fool’s prank. Now, in 2020, that joke has become a reality.

The original gag was more dessert than a burger, featuring a chocolate cake bun, a chocolate patty, raspberry sauce, white chocolate rings, and candied oranges. This, however, is a real burger. Called the Hershey’s Chocolate Whopper, this is a proper Whopper that has been slathered with chocolate sauce.

Reportedly, the bittersweet notes in the chocolate help pull out the meat’s umami. (Also, the burger apparently also has a peanut sauce.) Below is what the actual burger looks like:

#漢堡王就在今天回歸台南了！ 不到九點就吸引好多人來排隊 大家好瘋狂啊！ 馬上來品嘗台南限定款「HERSHEY’S巧克力華堡」 直接加巧克力醬+花生醬+火烤牛肉 鹹甜奇妙搭配!!! 花生蓋過巧克力的甜 整體意外的好吃欸 值得來嚐鮮 開幕期間還有推出「華堡買1送1、買套餐送購物袋」 – – – – – – ????好禮一：開幕日起凡消費$150即贈 「小華堡買一送一」回客券乙張，1000張送完為止。 ????好禮二：開幕日起凡購買兩套主打套餐 再送百事可樂聯名款購物袋乙個，數量有限送完為止。 – – – – – – ???? #漢堡王 #漢堡王台南店 ???? 台南市北區成功路18號 ???? 06 – 2335528 ⏱10:00~23:00(9月) / 7:00~23:00(9月) 推薦指數???????????????? – – – – – – #小白只饗ㄔ台南 #台南 #臺南美食 #台南美食 #台灣美食 #北區 #台南北區 #北區美食 #台南必吃 #台南小吃 #台南美食地團 #台南早餐 #台南漢堡 #台南點心 #台南下午茶 #HERSHEYS巧克力華堡 #巧克力華堡 #tainan #tainanfood #taiwanfood #popyummy #popdaily #yummyday #popyummy台南

I’d eat it!

The Hershey’s Chocolate Whopper went on sale at the Burger King in Tainan City as part of a special promotion. As reported on My Game News Flash, when the limited burger went on sale the morning of September 1, there was a 100-metre (99.97 m) line. A total of 506 burgers were sold as part of the one-day offer.

This is hardly the first chocolate sauce fast-food burger. As Kotaku previously reported, Lotteria released a chocolate-sauce, honey-mustard burger back in 2014. 

