Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Crash Bandicoot 4 In Australia

After two decades of waiting, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time finally releases on October 2. For more than 20 years, fans have waited for a worthy sequel to the iconic Crash trilogy. If early impressions and demos are anything to go by, it looks like we’re all in for a very good treat when It’s About Time debuts. It might even be the game that breaks the Crash curse.

If you’re looking forward to some Crash Bandicoot action this October, you’ll want to grab a solid deal on the game. While we don’t know much about Crash Bandicoot 4’s planned release on next generation consoles, we can give a rundown of all the best deals on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The cheapest copies of the game are at Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and Big W which all have the game for $69. If you purchase via Amazon you’ll get free delivery, but note you may not get the game on the day of release due to postal delays.

Strangely, Harvey Norman (the usual winner) has dropped the ball with Crash Bandicoot 4 pre-orders. They’re currently sitting at $88, far removed from the usual $68 price point offered.

Here’s all the rest of the best deals for Crash Bandicoot 4 in Australia:

You can check out the latest trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4 below:

Anybody keen to return to the adventures of Crash Bandicoot and pals?

Crash Bandicoot is back, baby!