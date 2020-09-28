Crunchyroll Unveils A Totally Epic Spring Lineup Of Anime

If your entertainment calendar has seemed a bit bare in recent months, have no fear. Crunchyroll is coming in clutch with an epic spring lineup of anime. There’s a bunch of returning hits like Attack on Titan, One Piece, Digimon Adventure and Boruto but there’s also some brand new titles including Burn the Witch from Bleach creator Tite Kubo and a handful of Cruchyroll originals like Noblesse and Onyx Equinox.

Here’s every new show arriving on Crunchyroll in spring 2020:

Burn the Witch: This series is set in a Reverse London with magic and witchcraft, it’s set for a Crunchyroll premiere on October 2.

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon: This is a sequel to the classic anime hit Inuyasha, it's set to premiere on October 4 with new episodes every Sunday.

Genie Family 2020: This is described as a 'catalog title' celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Tatsukoko Genie Family.

Iwakakeru – Sport Climbing Girls: This is an anime rock climbing series with plenty of heart.

Noblesse: This series follows a noble awakening from a 820-year slumber and attempting to fit in with modern day high school students, it's set to premiere on October 8 with new episodes every Thursday.

Onyx Equinox: This is about a young boy summoned to act as humanity's champion while the gods fight, it's set to premiere on November 21.

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You: This show is a 'married life' comedy.

And here’s every returning show you can expect new seasons of:

Attack on Titan: The fourth and final season of the show will bring the epic monster tale to a close.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III: Monster girls and exploration abound in this quirky hit.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Boruto continues to get up to hijinks in the latest episodes of Boruto.

Black Clover: Secrets and curse magic fly as the stakes of Black Clover mount.

Case Closed: Shinichi continues to solve cases after being trapped in the body of a ten year old.

Digimon Adventure: The journeys of the original DigiDestined continue in this epic season.

Fire Force: The team continues to save the world and attempts to prevent the Great Cataclysm.

HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP: The Nationals Tournament continues for the Karasuno High School Volleyball team.

One Piece: Luffy and co. continue their adventures through Wano and take on powerful Emperors in One Piece's latest arc.

MAJOR SECOND: One young boy has major baseball dreams in this continuing adventure.

Healin' Good Pretty Cure: Three girls come together to defend The Healing Garden, a secret and beautiful world.

Shadowverse: This anime series is based on a smartphone card game and features monster battling aplenty.

Golden Kamuy: Former enemies clash in new episodes of Golden Kamuy.

IDOLiSH7 Second BEAT!: Idols work together to save their company from ruin.

Katana Maidens -Tomoshibi – Katana Maidens: This is a brand new OVA adaptation for the franchise.

This is a brand new OVA adaptation for the franchise. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime OAD #5 – The strange adventures of Rimuru continue in the latest episodes of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.

You can watch anime on Crunchyroll for free, but premium subscriptions tiers will get you zero ads, episodes on an hour-only delay from Japan and offline viewing. Check out Crunchyroll’s subscription plans here.

There’s plenty on the way to keep you going well into spring.