Crunchyroll Kicks Off 2021 With Some Spicy New Anime Dubs

It’s not Christmas anymore, but Crunchyroll is still handing out gifts.

To kick off its 2021 lineup of anime, the streaming service has announced a bunch of new dubs currently in production as well as a new Crunchyroll Original series with a very intriguing title: So I’m A Spider, So What? The most exciting announcement is the localisation of Tite Kubo’s Bleach follow-up, Burn the Witch, but there’s plenty of other reasons to tune in too.

Here’s everything new coming to Crunchyroll in the first quarter of 2021:

BURN THE WITCH: Tite Kubo’s tale of witches, dragons and magic in reverse London will be dubbed in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German early this year. The three-episode theatrical anime had a promising reception when it debuted in late 2020, so look out for this dub when it finally drops.

JUJUTSU KAISEN: The second lot of this dark fantasy series is set to drop in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German early in 2021. It continues the magical tales spun in the opening season, and will introduce new students and hijinks galore.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-: Likewise, the second part of the Re:Zero adaptation will kick off in English soon. It follows a social recluse drawn into a frightening and magical new world.

So I'm a Spider, So What?: This series is a brand new Crunchyroll Original, set to launch in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. It'll follow a bright high school girl who's reborn as a spider.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter: This series follows an impoverished boy discovering an ancient noble dungeon where he can hone his skills for a mysterious price. It's making its debut in early 2021 and will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!: Sadly, this series is not about dogs but it does follow the members of an exclusive, supernaturally-gifted detective agency. It'll air on Crunchyroll in English early this year.

Dr. STONE: The latest season of Dr. Stone is coming to Crunchyroll in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. The first season aired for free on YouTube via TMS Entertainment, so it's likely the English version of the second season will end up there too, but stay tuned for more news.

Crunchyroll streams anime free, with premium ad-free subscriptions running users just $7.99. Subscribers also gain access to digital manga and brand new episodes an hour after Japan so if you’re an anime enthusiast it’s well worth the price of entry.

The 2021 anime season is set to kick off with a bang, and we can expect more new show announcements in the months ahead. Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more news about all the latest anime releases.