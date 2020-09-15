See Games Differently

Crusader Kings III vs Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Is Exactly The Kind Of Mod We Need

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: September 15, 2020 at 10:00 am -
The modding scene for Crusader Kings III is still very much in its early dayswe’re a while off from seeing Westeros, for example — fans are still coming up with cool little tweaks and additions.

The best one I’ve seen so far is Tony Hawk’s Pro Crusaders 1+2, which adds skating as a lifestyle trait, lets you take a new decision (start skating”, lets you skate to lose stress and adds a bunch of skating-related events.

Oh, and also “Genghis Khan spawns as a Skate Legend”.

You can get the mod here.

Crusader Kings III: The Kotaku Review

Crusader Kings III is a game that takes in 600 years of human history, from the 9th century through to the 15th, with all the geopolitical conflict, religious turmoil and interpersonal struggles that went along with it. So…where do we even begin with this game, let along this review?

