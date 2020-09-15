Crusader Kings III vs Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Is Exactly The Kind Of Mod We Need

The modding scene for Crusader Kings III is still very much in its early days — we’re a while off from seeing Westeros, for example — fans are still coming up with cool little tweaks and additions.
The best one I’ve seen so far is Tony Hawk’s Pro Crusaders 1+2, which adds skating as a lifestyle trait, lets you take a new decision (start skating”, lets you skate to lose stress and adds a bunch of skating-related events.
Oh, and also “Genghis Khan spawns as a Skate Legend”.
You can get the mod here.
