See Games Differently

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Coming Early Next Year

Brian Ashcraft

Published 5 hours ago: September 27, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:dynasty warriors
dynasty warriors 9dynasty warriors 9 empiresjapankoei tecmotgstokyo game shows 2020
Screenshot: koei tecmo
Screenshot: koei tecmo

Today at the virtual Tokyo Game Show, Koei Tecmo announced Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires.

As with other Empires expansions, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires brings strategic gameplay to the hack-and-slack action of the original title. Here, the goal of uniting China through battles and diplomacy.

Below is the Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires’s debut teaser:

Unlike Dynasty Warriors 9, the Empires iteration will not be open world.

The expansion game will be released in early 2021 on Steam, the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.