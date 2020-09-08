See Games Differently

Now For Some Beautiful Grand Theft Auto Poetry

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: September 8, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:grand theft auto
humorpoetry

Here is a beautiful idea. An idea involving writing down the off-hand stuff people will mutter at a TV screen while playing video games, and turning it into literature.

This is Reb Day, who in addition to singing catchy pop tunes also has no idea why she’s being shot at:

If you’re on mobile and can’t see those properly, here they are:

I would buy an entire book of these. Especially if it also included chapters on Street Fighter and Mario Kart.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.