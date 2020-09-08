Now For Some Beautiful Grand Theft Auto Poetry

Here is a beautiful idea. An idea involving writing down the off-hand stuff people will mutter at a TV screen while playing video games, and turning it into literature.

This is Reb Day, who in addition to singing catchy pop tunes also has no idea why she’s being shot at:

Oh MY GOD My housemate has just revealed to me that for the past MONTH he’s been taking notes of all the things I say to myself whilst playing GTA … and turning them into Rupi Kaur poems pic.twitter.com/gIEpTvTrEi — Reb Day (@reb_day) September 6, 2020

If you’re on mobile and can’t see those properly, here they are:

I would buy an entire book of these. Especially if it also included chapters on Street Fighter and Mario Kart.