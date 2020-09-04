Oh Man Look At Nike’s ‘Doraemon’ Dunks

Dropping later this month — or maybe even later this week — this upcoming colourway of Nike’s resurgent Dunk line has been dubbed the “Doraemon”.
It’s not an official licensed deal between Nike and the blue cat, hence the lack of overt branding, but then like Nike’s “Gundam” Air Max 98, it doesn’t need to be when the homage is so obvious, and looks so good (Indeed it’s probably better for it).
Hypebeast report that the sneaker will be seeing a gradual release throughout the month, starting with skate stores.
More Sneakers Stuff:
Nintendo x Puma Have Some Super Mario Bros. Sneakers Coming
Just in time for the series’ 35th anniversary, Puma is about to release an official Super Mario Bros. shoe.Read more
New Nikes Are A “Gamer” Tribute
While modern sneaker collabs tend to be focused on contemporary games and series, this upcoming Blazer ‘77 by Nike is instead going in the opposite direction.Read more
The Full Adidas x Pokémon Collab Is So Good
While the odd piece has released through 2020 — a pair of sneakers here, some slides there — what looks like the full range of Adidas’ Pokémon collab has dropped on the company’s Japanese store, and it’s great.Read more
Log in to comment on this story!Log in