Oh Man Look At Nike’s ‘Doraemon’ Dunks

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: September 4, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:doraemon
nikesneakers

Dropping later this month — or maybe even later this week — this upcoming colourway of Nike’s resurgent Dunk line has been dubbed the “Doraemon”.

It’s not an official licensed deal between Nike and the blue cat, hence the lack of overt branding, but then like Nike’s “Gundam” Air Max 98, it doesn’t need to be when the homage is so obvious, and looks so good (Indeed it’s probably better for it).

Hypebeast report that the sneaker will be seeing a gradual release throughout the month, starting with skate stores.

