Say Goodbye To Summer In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It’s September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons unless you’re a dirty time traveller, and the onset of Autumn brings new bugs, new sea critters, new crafting components and recipes, and no more Sundays wasted on August firework shows, thank goodness.

Last month’s fireworks were nice, but giving up a rotating visitor every Sunday so Red the fox could fire off skyrockets was a bit of a pain. That’s all over now. We are free to spend our Sundays shaking trees for pine-cones and acorns in order to craft new fall-themed items. The leaves aren’t changing colours yet, but they will soon, so it’s a good month for gathering autumnal gear and sprucing up those interiors.

Check out Nintendo’s video below to see some of what to expect this month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Or just hop into the game. Either way.