See Games Differently

Sony’s Killer XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Going For A Song Again

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: September 23, 2020 at 8:06 am -
Filed to:affiliate
amazonausonysony xm3
sony xm3
Image: Gizmodo

Sony’s XM3 noise cancelling headphones have been god-tier ever since they were released, and they’re still excellent even when compared to the newer XM4 models. And even better, they’re going for a pretty decent price today.

If you don’t care about talking through your headphones, the WH-1000XM3 has always had near-perfect noise cancellation and a lovely warm sound that makes them killer for listening to music on the go. They’re an absolute lifesaver for working in the office, or even from home if you’ve got a lot of external/ambient noise. They’re even a serviceable as a gaming headset, depending on your preferred genre.

Outside of sales periods, the XM3’s usually retail for closer to $400. Today, Amazon Australia is selling the black XM3’s for $325, which is some of the best pricing you’ll get outside of a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal.

The Sony Headphones app also lets you customise how much ambient noise you want the headphones to cut out. They also ship with a 3.5mm cable if you want to use them with other devices, and you can still enjoy the noise cancelling while in wired mode.

I’ve always preferred the XM3 over-ears to the noise-cancelling buds: they’re more comfortable for a wider range of people (particularly compared to the XM2’s) and they’ll get 5 hours of charge from 10 minutes.

For more info on the deal, head here to the Amazon listing or click on the “free preview” part in the box above.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.