Sony’s XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Going For $330 Right Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are, without any doubt, one of the best pairs of headphones money can buy. The noise-cancelling is superb, they’re comfortable as all hell, and you can currently pick them up for $330.

These headphones usually retail for $499, but getting the mid-$300 range isn’t too hard if you’re willing to shop around (Bing Lee is currently selling it for $369, while Dick Smith have it for $345). This $330 deal is currently available through Amazon, so you’ll also get free shipping on top. This is a pretty solid deal, both when compared to the usual RRP and the prices of other Australian retailers.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Released back in August of last year, the Sony’s WH-1000XM4 is a fantastic improvement on Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones – which is saying something, because the XM3 are already pretty amazing.

If you already own a pair of XM3 headphones and are looking to upgrade, whether or not you should really depends on what state your current headphones are in. Fairly fresh out of the box? Stick if what you’ve got. Ear cup falling off and the battery isn’t holding as much charge as it once did? It might be time to buy a new pair.

A bonus is that the Sony XM4’s (like the older generations) come with a 3.5mm cable so you can use it with basically any device. Noise-cancelling headphones are great to have, and if you don’t have a pair the XM4’s come highly, highly recommended. These Sony headphones are even pretty good for gaming, provided you’re focusing more on open-world games and adventures than, say, Fortnite or twitch shooters. (Basically, pick anything with a booming soundtrack and a big soundstage, and you’re in for a great time.)

If you’re more of an in-ear person, Sony has recently announced the noise-cancelling WF-1000XM4 earbuds, with early reviews are praising its noise-cancelling capabilities and sound quality. With an RRP of $449.95, you can currently pre-order the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds for $389 through Amazon.

Everyone should own a pair of noise-cancelling headphones if they can, and the chance to grab a great pair at a great price shouldn’t be ignored.

Amazon’s big annual sale event, Prime Day, is less than a week away, starting at 12am AEST on June 21 and runs up until 5pm June 23.

Will these WH-1000XM4 headphones be on sale for less during Prime Day, or is this current price the best bargain you’ll get? Who can say. While we still don’t know what deals will be running on the day, last year’s Prime Day saw the previous iteration of these Sony headphones, the WH-1000XM3, sell for $277. So a lower price could be possible.

In any case, you’re bound to find another pair of noise-cancelling cans or even a gaming headset for a nice bargain during Prime Day (just make sure you’ve signed up for a Prime account beforehand).

Follow Kotaku Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals here.