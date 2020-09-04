This Isn’t An Enormous Nintendo Switch, It’s A TV

The Nintendo Switch is a neat handheld you can connect to the television. One Twitter user, however, decided to turn a TV into a giant mock-up Switch. The result is excellent.

Kai.mariosfun created this Switch-themed television board, with each of the faux, giant Joy-Cons doubling as cabinets.

The design is creative and wonderful.

I love it.