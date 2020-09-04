See Games Differently

This Isn’t An Enormous Nintendo Switch, It’s A TV

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: September 4, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:japan
switch

The Nintendo Switch is a neat handheld you can connect to the television. One Twitter user, however, decided to turn a TV into a giant mock-up Switch. The result is excellent.

Kai.mariosfun created this Switch-themed television board, with each of the faux, giant Joy-Cons doubling as cabinets.

The design is creative and wonderful.

I love it.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.