This Isn’t An Enormous Nintendo Switch, It’s A TV

The Nintendo Switch is a neat handheld you can connect to the television. One Twitter user, however, decided to turn a TV into a giant mock-up Switch. The result is excellent.
Kai.mariosfun created this Switch-themed television board, with each of the faux, giant Joy-Cons doubling as cabinets.
これは…バズるというやつか！？
とくに宣伝はないので、このキャビネットの動画貼っておきます笑
あとメインはインスタなので、インスタやって方はフォローしてくれると嬉しいです(^^)https://t.co/REAAU7YTCb pic.twitter.com/jKHzo4KovG
— kai.mariosfun (@mariosfun1) September 3, 2020
The design is creative and wonderful.
Nintendo Switch TV Wall Mount???? 巨大NintendoSwitch完成しましたー???????????? めっちゃ可愛いー????
I love it.
