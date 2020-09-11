Twitch Bans Smash Champion After He Admits To Having Sex With Minor

Super Smash Bros. veteran Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada has been banned from Twitch two months after admitting to engaging in a sexual relationship with a fellow competitor who was underage at the time. Quezada’s official partnership with Twitch has also been terminated.

The competitive Smash community was left reeling in July when over 50 allegations of sexual misconduct came to light against players, commentators, and tournament organisers of all stripes. The accusations included multiple alleged instances of rape, sexual assault, preying on minors, and grooming underage competitors. Zack “CaptainZack” Lauth contributed to the massive tide of complaints when, on July 2, he released a statement detailing a 2017 sexual encounter with Quezada. At the time, Lauth was 15 and Quezada was 20.

Despite both players having denied anything sexual occurred between them the day before, Quezada admitted to the incident shortly after the release of Lauth’s statement. He was dropped by his sponsor and has since been banned from several tournaments and disappeared from social media. According to TwitchMetrics, a third-party site that tracks Twitch performance, Quezada has not gone live since streaming his Super Smash Bros. Ultimate practice on June 30.

Quezada is one of several high-profile community members accused of sexual misconduct. Cinnamon “Cinnpie” Dunson, a prolific commentator who has worked with Nintendo, was said to have repeatedly engaged in sexual acts with a 14-year-old. Several women accused Super Smash Bros. for Wii U powerhouse Jason “ANTi” Bates of criminal acts including sexual assault and sex with a minor. Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios, one of the greatest Smash players of all time, admitted to sexual harassment and having a sexual relationship with a minor he met online.

A longtime competitor who has found success in the last several Super Smash Bros. games, Quezada’s behaviour came largely as a shock to the scene. But now that these stories are out in the open, the competitive Smash community must come to grips with the atmosphere of abuse it has allowed to seep into its events. Quezada’s ban from Twitch is just a small step toward making participation in the Smash community safer for everyone involved.

Neither Twitch nor Quezada responded to Kotaku’s request for comment.