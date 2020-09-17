See Games Differently

Voice Actor SungWon ‘ProZD’ Cho Launched His Career On Tumblr

Michael Pasquariello

Published 5 hours ago: September 18, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:a hat in time
aggretsukoapotheoinborderlands 3interviewlackadaisynomad of nowhereprozdradiantsungwon chovoice acting

During an early chat with SungWon Cho (aka ProZD), he told me that most of what he does is in service of his ambition to be a voice actor: Doing the job, rather than any specific role, is the dream. SungWon’s story is a powerful one of a person setting their sights on something and never losing focus.

In our latest episode of “Behind the Voice,” we talk to SungWon about how his career has come full circle. He got his first big exposure boost on Tumblr back in 2012, when Tracy Butler reblogged his fan dub of Dorian “Zib” Zibowski from her comic, Lackadaisy. (Today, SungWon is playing the part of Mordecai Heller in the upcoming animated film adaptation.) We talk about the challenge of making the shift from YouTube skits to voice acting, and what he’s learned along the way.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.