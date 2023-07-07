‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
ProZD Asked For Aussie Food Recs And Got Slammed For Enjoying Red Rooster

Courtney Borrett

Published 1 hour ago: July 7, 2023 at 1:54 pm -
Filed to:Aussie Food
australiaprozdred roostersmashtwitter
Image: Kotaku Australia

Professional voice actor and YouTuber SungWon Cho (better known as ProZD) was recently in Australia for SMASH! (Sydney Manga and Anime Show).

As it was his first time visiting the land down under, ProZD did the smart thing and asked Australian Twitter for food recommendations.

ProZD in Australia
@ProZD on Twitter

In true Australian fashion, the Aussies gave their best and worst suggestions. Some were really good and should be standardised for all foreigners to try when they come to Australia:

Image
@s0naut on Twitter
Image
@katstringz on Twitter
Image
@Prof_Jimbles on Twitter
Image
@Alldogsaredead on Twitter
Image
@ThatCochrane on Twitter
Image
@MewtyThePenguin on Twitter
Image
@AuTomlin on Twitter
ProZD in Australia
@dippizuka on Twitter

(or a meat box if you live in WA).

Other suggestions were… a little confusing:

Image
@fuckyourputs on Twitter

Soon after, ProZD was giving us updates on the food he was trying.

ProZD in Australia
@ProZD on Twitter

But it was this particular update that had Aussies waging war in the comments:

ProZD in Australia
@ProZD on Twitter
Image
Image

With this one sentence, ProZD managed to divide Aussie Twitter into oblivion. In every Australian is a firm opinion on Red Rooster, and on July 5th 2023, these opinions erupted from the bowels of the nation.

ProZD in Australia
Image: Kotaku Australia

From the rumour of Red Rooster being a money laundering front because nobody ever sits down to eat there to it’s notoriety of giving people food poisoning, Twitter’s Australian population went all out on sharing their stories and opinions. Rooster rolls, chips, cheesy chicken nuggets, garlic bread and the roast chicken with peas and gravy were just a few of the Red Rooster menu items revered by fans of the chain.

Meanwhile, others ignored the Red Rooster arguments and asked ProZD to eat things that are arguably worse than Red Rooster:

Image

Because let’s be honest here. Red Rooster is amazing.  There’s nothing better than a piping hot Rooster Roll straight out of the microwave of your local chicken joint.

We’re just happy that ProZD ended up having a blast during his first time in Australia and we hope he comes to say G’day again.

Comments

  • These kids are crazy.
    Red Rooster fried chicken absolutely sh*ts all over what KFC is selling, at least at my locals.

    Reply

    • I think its because BBQ chicken is uncommon, US is home of fried chicken.

      When I went to the States, I actually craved BBQ/Charcoal chicken cause everywhere chicken was just fried, nuggets or grilled… and drowned in sauce blah!

      Reply
