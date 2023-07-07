ProZD Asked For Aussie Food Recs And Got Slammed For Enjoying Red Rooster

Professional voice actor and YouTuber SungWon Cho (better known as ProZD) was recently in Australia for SMASH! (Sydney Manga and Anime Show).

As it was his first time visiting the land down under, ProZD did the smart thing and asked Australian Twitter for food recommendations.

In true Australian fashion, the Aussies gave their best and worst suggestions. Some were really good and should be standardised for all foreigners to try when they come to Australia:

(or a meat box if you live in WA).

Other suggestions were… a little confusing:

Soon after, ProZD was giving us updates on the food he was trying.

But it was this particular update that had Aussies waging war in the comments:

With this one sentence, ProZD managed to divide Aussie Twitter into oblivion. In every Australian is a firm opinion on Red Rooster, and on July 5th 2023, these opinions erupted from the bowels of the nation.

From the rumour of Red Rooster being a money laundering front because nobody ever sits down to eat there to it’s notoriety of giving people food poisoning, Twitter’s Australian population went all out on sharing their stories and opinions. Rooster rolls, chips, cheesy chicken nuggets, garlic bread and the roast chicken with peas and gravy were just a few of the Red Rooster menu items revered by fans of the chain.

Meanwhile, others ignored the Red Rooster arguments and asked ProZD to eat things that are arguably worse than Red Rooster:

Because let’s be honest here. Red Rooster is amazing. There’s nothing better than a piping hot Rooster Roll straight out of the microwave of your local chicken joint.

We’re just happy that ProZD ended up having a blast during his first time in Australia and we hope he comes to say G’day again.